Order to Show Cause For Change of

Name Case No. 21FL000418

To All Interested Persons: Petitioner Christopher Walker and Jennifer Walker on behalf of Charles Christopher Donnell, a minor and Benjamin Sky Donnell, a minor: filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

PRESENT NAME

A. Charles Christopher Donnell

B. Benjamin Sky Donnell

PROPOSED NAME

A. Charles Christopher Walker

B. Benjamin Sky Walker

The Court Orders that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court of the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objective is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

Notice of Hearing

Date: 9/24/2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Dept.: L72 Remote Hearing. The address of the court is Lamoreaux Justice Center, 341 The City Drive, Orange, CA 92868. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county:

Date: July 20, 2021

JUDGE JULIE A. PALAFOX, Judge of the Superior Court

Published: San Clemente Times August 5, 12, 19, 26, 2021

