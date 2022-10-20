SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Case No. 22FL000669

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner Heidi Morris on behalf of Brennan David Ritcherson, a minor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present Name

Brennan David Ritcherson

Proposed Name

Brennan David Ryan Morris

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

a. Date: 11/30/2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. Dept.: L74 Room: Remote

b. The address of the court is Lamoreaux Justice Center, 341 The City Dr S., Orange, CA 92868.

The court is providing the convenience to appear for hearing by video using the court’s designated video platform. This is a no cost service to the public. Go to the Court’s website at The Superior Court of California – County of Orange (occourts.org) to appear remotely for hearings and for remote hearing instructions. If you have difficulty connecting or are unable to connect to your remote hearing, call 657-622-8278 for assistance. If you prefer to appear in-person, you can appear in the department on the day/time set for your hearing.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: SAN CLEMENTE TIMES, October 13, 20, 27, November 3, 2022

Date: September 14, 2022, Temporary Judge Eileen Solis, Judge Pro Tem

