OSHA Weighs In on Workplace Mask Requirements

Picket Fence Media will post weekly updates on the compilation of COVID-19 statistics and information, as reported daily by the Orange County Health Care Agency and other health agencies.

For COVID-19 numbers specifically in schools and South Orange County, scroll down.

Compiled by Collin Breaux

Adding more nuance to the discussion of mask regulations in California and whether they will continue to be required, the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted Thursday to allow employees to unmask in a workplace setting if everyone in a room is fully vaccinated.

However, if anyone in the workplace is unvaccinated, masks will still be required. The decision has drawn some confusion and controversy, particularly as concerns remain over mask requirements and the state prepares to lift most pandemic-related restrictions on June 15.

“The Board may further refine the regulations in the coming weeks to take into account changes in circumstances, especially as related to the availability of vaccines and low case rates across the state,” a news release said.

Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated workers without symptoms do not need to wear face coverings outdoors except when working at “outdoor mega events” with over 10,000 attendees, according to the news release. Masks will be required indoors.

As state officials figure out mask requirements and pandemic conditions ease, close to half of Orange County’s population is fully vaccinated.

Specifically, over 1.56 million of the county’s total estimated population of 3.17 million are considered fully vaccinated, or 49.2% of people in the county, as of June 2.

Vaccinations continue to occur in California, though demand is slowing. There have been over 3.16 million vaccine doses administered so far in Orange County.

Statewide, over 38 million doses have been administered, the California Department of Public Health reported. There have been 126,408 average doses per day. There are over 6 million doses on hand—representing 53 days of inventory. Over half of the state’s population (52%) is fully vaccinated.

Orange County has specifically had 3,164,340 doses so far. San Diego County has had over 3.4 million doses and Los Angeles County has had over 9.6 million doses.

Compared to last week’s numbers, that represents an increase of 79,047 doses for Orange County and nearly one million for the state.

There were 59 hospitalizations reported by the county on Friday – a decrease from last Friday’s number, which was 62. The three-day average change in hospitalized patients is -7.3%.

Orange County reported 13 ICU patients as of Friday. That is a decrease from last week’s number of 14. There are 37.6% of total ICU beds available, an increase from last week’s 35.3%. There are 79% of ventilators available.

The OCHCA reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

The county’s reported estimated amount of recoveries stands at 249,245 cases.

COVID-19 in South OC

San Clemente has 3,052 total cases and 36 total deaths, with 16 new cases and 1 new death over the past week.

San Juan Capistrano has 2,793 total cases and 74 total deaths, with 3 new cases and 1 new death over the past week.

Dana Point has 1,526 total cases and 33 total deaths, with 3 new cases and no new deaths over the past week.

Rancho Mission Viejo has 341 total cases, with 1 new case this week. As unincorporated land with under 25,000 residents, the exact death total will not be reported for Rancho Mission Viejo until it reaches five, as it was for cases.

COVID-19 in Schools

Orange County continued to update school cases.

From Aug. 16 to May 29, there was a cumulative total of 3,779 cases in Orange County schools with 1 reported from May 23-29, and 4 from May 16-22. Of the total cases, there were 2,345 student cases, 772 teacher cases and 662 cases among other staff. As of May 29, there were 2,070 cases in elementary and middle schools, 1,069 cases in high schools, 118 cases in combined K-12 schools and 522 cases in colleges, universities and vocational schools.

The Capistrano Unified School District is reporting cases in each of its schools to an online dashboard. CUSD’s dashboard lists “active” cases on its dashboard, with the case remaining on the dashboard for 14 days from initial symptoms or test date.

In San Clemente, Vista Del Mar Elementary School had one case.

Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano schools had no cases.

In schools whose boundaries include those cities, Niguel Hills Middle School had one case.

