Osprey Flown Over South Orange County for Training

By Lillian Boyd

Did you happen to see military aircraft soaring over San Clemente and Dana Point Thursday evening on March 26?

No, it wasn’t a sign that the government has enacted Martial law.

An MV-22 Osprey was seen soaring over San Clemente on March 26. Photo: Lillian Boyd

According to Maj. Joe Patterson, a media spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Camp Pendleton, this was routine training for the MV-22 Osprey.

“3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s aircraft regularly conduct training both in Southern California and across the country in order to maintain a constant state of readiness,” Patterson said. “Doing such is key to maintaining our commitment to remain the most ready when others are not.

Once aircraft departs Marine Corps Air Station Miramar they are required to operate according to all FAA guidelines.