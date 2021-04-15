Outlets Names its Dog Ambassador for the Year

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

The Outlets at San Clemente has selected Marley Blue, a 1-year-old merle Australian Shepherd, as the shopping center’s “Ultimutt” Dog ambassador, concluding its two-week online competition.

Marley Blue, who garnered the most likes on Instagram and the most votes on the competition’s webpage, outpolled nearly 70 other dogs to become the official dog ambassador of the Outlets at San Clemente for a year.

The pup will get to star in a photoshoot at the Outlets at San Clemente and will become the furry face on all pet-friendly communications throughout the local shopping center.

According to Marley Blue’s owner, the pup loves to go on adventures, catch Frisbees and go hiking. She is a natural poser in front of the camera and often visits the Outlets.

Feature Photo: Courtesy of Outlets at San Clemente/@marleyblue_and_me

Related