Outlets at San Clemente Opens 18th California Welcome Center

By Eric Heinz

The Outlets at San Clemente is now the 18th California Welcome Center in the state and the only one in Orange County.

Local dignitaries and elected officials spoke about their excitement for the new visitor-serving operation, located within the Outlets information center.

Employees in the customer service divisions of the Outlets have been trained to help people under the Visit California tourism campaign.

“It’s going to be in-line with the services we already provide,” said Outlets marketing manager Nicky See. “We definitely expect to see an increase in traffic from travelers and visitors driving through the area from San Diego to Los Angeles, especially with the highway signage that is coming soon.”

See also said that the center will offer tickets to local attractions, of which residents and visitors and residents can utilize. There’s also a digital exploration center for people to peruse the attraction before heading on their way.

“Everyone has been trained on the entire state of California attractions, and we’re ready to go,” See said.

Susan Jennrich, the general manager of the Outlets, spoke with Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and representatives of state Sen. Pat Bates and Assemblyman Bill Brough. Don Kindred awarded a plaque to the Outlets on behalf of the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce.

“San Clemente is the perfect choice for a Welcome Center,” Jennrich said. “Our town is the quintessential California town. It’s the perfect stop between San Diego and Los Angeles. We already (acknowledged) for our exceptional customer service.”

San Clemente City Councilmember Laura Ferguson reiterated comments from the Outlets and congratulated the shopping center on its latest addition.

General information about California Welcome Centers can be found at visitcalifornia.com.

