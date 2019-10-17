Outlets at San Clemente Raises More Than $60,000 for Nonprofits

Staff

The Outlets at San Clemente raised more than $60,000 to benefit 45 local nonprofit organizations at its Shopping Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 5.

More than 40 stores participated in the annual event, offering exclusive discounts to customers, with Outlets at San Clemente donating $25 from every $35 ticket purchased to a local nonprofit of the shopper’s choice.

Since the first event in 2015, Outlets at San Clemente’s Shopping Extravaganza has raised nearly $300,000 for various Orange County nonprofits.

In addition to exclusive discounts, Shopping Extravaganza included prize drawings for more than 1,800 gift cards and prizes valued at $45,000, catered lunch, entertainment, plus wine and cocktail tastings in the VIP Lounge.

New organizations this year included American Cancer Society Relay for Life Coastal Communities, Ark of San Juan Capistrano Companion Animal Rescue, One ATTA Time, Vision4Hope, Clarence Lobo Elementary PTA, Our Lady of Fatima Academy, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and School, Saint Michael’s Christian Academy, and USA Surfing, among many others.