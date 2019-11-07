Outlets to Host Tree Lighting Ceremony

Staff

The Outlets at San Clemente on Saturday, Nov. 16, will kick off the holiday season with its fifth annual Tree Lighting Celebration, featuring the “World’s Tallest Tree by the Sea,” a fresh-cut 115-foot white fir from Mt. Shasta.

During the free, family-friendly event, hosted by Santa Claus and his reindeer, there will be a live reindeer meet-and-greet, as well as roaming Christmas carolers, free family fun and local performers from the Orange County School of Arts.

The tree will be lit with more than 18,000 twinkling, multi-colored lights and will also include a special “snowfall” over San Clemente. Several of the shops will also be offering one-day exclusive deals until 9 p.m. that day.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and last until 6:30.

For more information, please visit outletsatsanclemente.com/reindeer.