Parade Set to Honor WWII Veteran Turning 100 Years Old

Featured Image: Councilmembers Gene James, Kathy Ward, Chris Duncan and Steve Knoblock present World War II veteran Anthony “Tony” Cappa on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with a proclamation honoring his 100th birthday. Cappa will become San Clemente’s latest centenarian on Monday, Feb. 7. Photo: Courtesy of the City of San Clemente

By Staff

Longtime San Clemente resident and World War II veteran Anthony “Tony” Cappa will celebrate his 100th birthday on Monday, Feb. 7, with a neighborhood parade in his honor.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and travel down Cappa’s street, the 600 block of Calle De Soto, in San Clemente, with a pass-by of his home along the route.

The soon-to-be centenarian, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and fought on the island of Iwo Jima, has lived in the city for more than 40 years.

Cappa was honored at the San Clemente City Council meeting last week, receiving recognitions from the council and representatives from the offices of Rep. Mike Levin, and state Sen. Pat Bates.

“Many people will say that Mr. Cappa is here to be honored tonight, but I would disagree with that,” Mayor Gene James said while presenting the city’s proclamation that wished Cappa a happy birthday. “We’re honored to have him here.”

Representatives from Orange County’s Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Fire Authority will be present at the parade, along with city officials and members of other organizations including the Exchange Club and the South Coast Marine Corps League.

Friends, family, and all others are invited to attend.

Additional details on the parade times, staging location, and route can be obtained by contacting Beth Apodaca at 949.584.2856 or 949.498.3322.

