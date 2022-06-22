Park Semper Fi to Host Servicemembers, Families for Fourth of July Festivities

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Hayze Law

In celebration of Independence Day, the Heritage of San Clemente Foundation will host a Fourth of July potluck at Park Semper Fi to honor active-duty servicemembers from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, along with their families.

The festivities, at the Marine Monument at Park Semper Fi, overlooking the San Clemente Pier, will begin at 5 p.m., when guests are encouraged to bring their favorite potluck dish and enjoy the fireworks show.

To secure a spot, reservations and tickets are required, but free of charge. Interested parties can call 949.280.7752 or email heritage@marinemonument.com for more information.

