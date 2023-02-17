The grand opening of Perspire Sauna Studio on Friday, Feb. 17, in San Clemente’s Ocean View Plaza officially places the growing wellness franchise’s third dot on the South Orange County map.

Franchisee Maria Kirgan, who also owns the Dana Point and Laguna Niguel locations, told the San Clemente Times that she has enjoyed being part of the Perspire brand ever since she moved her career away from the corporate world about three years ago.

Kirgan, a breast cancer survivor, says the saunas’ infrared technology and color light therapy helped her during the recovery process, as well as with afflictions of anxiety, depression, and pain.

Since opening the Dana Point location in November 2020, Kirgan has had a better quality of life and has been able to spend more time with her children. She added that her ventures have done well as more people turned to prioritizing health and wellness in the wake of the pandemic’s most dire stages.

“I try to share my story with our members, but a lot of our members come for different reasons,” said Kirgan. “They have toxicity, Lyme disease, (and) chronic pain, and this just makes them feel much better.”



The new Perspire Sauna Studio in San Clemente—Maria Kirgan’s third franchise in South Orange County—aims to improve people’s mental and physical wellbeing. Photos: C. Jayden Smith

She explained Perspire’s sauna system as using infrared light to heat up people’s core body temperatures instead of heating an entire room. Thus, the light has a much milder effect on the body and allows people to stay for around 40 minutes as opposed to five or 10 at a traditional gym sauna.

The individual rooms, of which the San Clemente space has nine, also utilize chromotherapy. Red lighting can help alleviate pain and inflammation in addition to boosting collagen production, according to Kirgan, and green light is especially useful for balancing the body during flu season.

Within each room, members are free to read or watch Netflix, and have access to television monitors that can play services such as Hulu or YouTube Music.

Kirgan said that since becoming an entrepreneur, she’s been able to work as much or as little as she wants, and that the sauna studio environment is much more “chill” than her previous workplaces.

“It’s different, but I’ve adjusted pretty well to it,” she said. “I love getting up in the morning and doing this stuff. It’s very different from how I felt in the corporate world.”

By bringing Perspire to San Clemente (at 638 Camino de los Mares, Suite D2B), Kirgan hopes to share the healing that she and members in other cities have experienced. She also wants to inform people that such technology is available.

“It’s not a mainstream thing that a lot of people know about,” said Kirgan. “Our goal is to educate and to really share the healing benefits of infrared because there’s always going to be something that ails somebody.”

Perspire offers packages of four sessions for $139, eight for $239, or 20 for $499, and memberships that include four sessions per month for $99, eight for $159, or unlimited sessions for $199.

More information about the studio can be found at perspiresaunastudio.com.