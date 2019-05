Paloma is an adorable dwarf Lionhead rabbit mix now available for adoption. She is about 7-months-old and is quite the bundle of energy. This fun little rabbit loves running around and playing in her bunny tunnels. Paloma has good litter-box habits and would make great pet in a loving home.

If you would like to know more about Paloma, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.