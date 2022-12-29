NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF:

ROBERT D. TUMBRELLO

Case Number: 30-2022-01275161-PR-LA-CJC

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will and or estate, or both, of ROBERT D. TUMBRELLO

A Petition for Probate has been filed by SAVANNAH TUMBRELLO HUNTER in the Superior Court of California, County of ORANGE.

The Petition for Probate requests that MARY MAKLER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. This will avoid the need to obtain court approval for many actions taken in connection with the estate. However, before taking certain actions, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested person unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.

The petition will be granted unless good cause is shown why it should not be.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

a. Date: March 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. in Dept: C08

b. Address of Court: 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701.

c. The court is providing the convenience to appear for hearing by video using the court’s designated video platform. This is a no cost service to the public. (1) Appearance at the hearing must be by video remote using the court’s designated video platform; (2) Go to the Court’s website at http://www.occourts.org/media-relations/probate-mental-health.html to appear remotely for probate hearings and for remote hearing instructions; (3) If you have difficulty connecting to your remote hearing, call 657-622-8278 for assistance.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in subdivision (b) of Section 58 of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of delivery of the notice to you under Section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may request special notice of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Section 1250 of the California Probate Code.

Attorney for Petitioner: M. Damien Holcomb, Esq.

1875 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Ph: (310) 274-8700

Published in: San Clemente Times, December 29, 2022, January 5, 12, 2023

