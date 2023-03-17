For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports.

Photos by David Gangloff

San Clemente High School’s competitive cheer program hosted seven teams in the 2023 SoCal STUNT Tournament on Saturday, March 11.

Temecula Valley won the tournament over Temescal Canyon of Lake Elsinore. Along with the Tritons, the other teams that competed were Costa Mesa, Diamond Bar, Segerstrom, Serrano and Vista Murrieta.

Check out our featured photo gallery on the Tritons below. Full gallery available at davidgangloff.com/Sports/Stunt.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.

SoCal STUNT Tournament at San Clemente High. Photo by David Gangloff.