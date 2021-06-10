PierPride Calling on Artists to Design Murals, Sculpture

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff

PierPride Foundation and the city of the San Clemente are looking for artists to contribute new pieces of artwork on the historic San Clemente Pier.

As part of the Art on the Pier program, the city and PierPride—the nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of the pier—plan to add three pieces of art on and around the Snack Shack at the end of the pier.

The locations for the artwork include murals on the north and south side of the Snack Shack, and a “life-size” sculpture on the south end of the structure, according to PierPride. Each location will feature original art meant to depict the pier’s unique culture and history.

The chosen artists, or teams of artists, will receive a $500 honorarium for a mural and $2,500 for the sculpture,” PierPride said in a press release. Interested artists can apply and submit up to three conceptual renderings via email no later than 5 p.m. on June 30 to info@pierpride.org.

All applications received will be reviewed by a jury of artists, residents, and community representatives, according to PierPride. The art piece is anticipated to be selected by Oct. 1, with the painting to occur next spring.

The latest art project comes as PierPride is also looking to refurbish the Snack Shack building, contributing $75,000 to the city toward the endeavor that also includes enhancements to the end of the pier with game tables and an outdoor eating area. The refurbishment project is slated for completion by Memorial Day 2022.

Applications are available on the nonprofit’s website at pierpride.org. Those with questions or concerns can contact Amber Gregg, PierPride Art Committee chairperson, at ambergregginc@gmail.com.

Related