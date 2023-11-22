The year-long celebration of the San Clemente Municipal Pier’s 95th anniversary continued Tuesday night, Nov. 21, as the community gathered to watch the pier shine with holiday lights for the first time in its history.

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan and Orange County Fifth District Supervisor Katrina Foley were present for the occasion, as well as a group of young “carolers” from nearby St. Margaret’s Episcopal School.

Duncan thanked both the nonprofit organization PierPride and Samantha Wylie, director of the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department, for their efforts in bringing the idea to fruition.

“Not to get into the details, (but) there’s a lot of logistical challenges in getting to light up the pier,” said Duncan. “I want to thank the city for coming together with PierPride—and that partnership has been so successful over the years—to make this one-of-a-kind thing happen.”



The San Clemente community gathers on Tuesday night, Nov. 21, for a festive lighting ceremony of the Municipal Pier. Photos: C. Jayden Smith

PierPride President Eileen Kawas characterized the event as showing off the best feature San Clemente has to offer, and Past President Don Brown called it a “great moment,” for the location attracts approximately 2 million visitors each year.

“Everybody loves the pier, they’re emotionally attached to it, and so, you don’t touch our pier without a lot of emotions in this town,” Brown said. “It’s a big deal for this town.”

He added that the process to wrap the pier in lights was four years in the making, with its conclusion coinciding with the start of a project that will bolster the pier area by adding more sand.

Foley called the pier one of Orange County’s many iconic landmarks and said it was exciting to see people come together for the lighting event. She also recalled conversations had at PierPride’s 95th Birthday Party event for the pier in October about how many memories have been made there in its lifespan.

“How, in 95 years, it’s weathered so much—storms, wars, recessions, and it’s still standing,” she said. “We really love that the community celebrates this iconic structure that means so much to the community.”