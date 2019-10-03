PierPride, City Launch Art Contest for Pier Renovation Project

Staff

PierPride Foundation and the city of San Clemente launched a local art contest this month as part of the ongoing efforts to renovate and revitalize the San Clemente Pier restroom.

The renovation project, which PierPride initiated, will include a new drinking fountain with a water bottle fill station, as well as a piece of art paying homage to the San Clemente Pier. The project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day 2020.

PierPride and the city are looking for individual artists, or teams of artists, to create the artwork for the door of the bathroom located near the center of the pier.

The chosen artists, or teams of artists, will receive a $300 honorarium. Interested artists are invited to submit one application and up to three conceptual renderings through 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

All applications received will be reviewed by a jury of artists, residents, and community representatives. PierPride anticipates a selection to be made by Dec. 1, with the painting to occur next spring.

The application is available on PierPride’s website at PierPride.org. Questions or concerns should be directed to Amber Gregg, PierPride Art Committee Member, at ambergregginc@gmail.com.