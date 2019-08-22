PierPride Seeks Donors for Pier Restroom Restoration

By Cari Hachmann

Earlier this summer, the city of San Clemente approved funding to restore the restrooms at the end of the San Clemente Pier, and PierPride is looking for donors to complete the final touches on the building.

“Right now, the city anticipates starting (the reconstruction) in early 2020,” said Jim Nielsen, founder and treasurer of PierPride, a local nonprofit that is helping with the project.

While the city is responsible for the basic rebuild of the restrooms, Nielsen said PierPride has taken on the beautification side of the restroom improvements, which will affect visitors and local residents.

“The goal is to make the restrooms a more pleasant experience,” Nielsen said.

PierPride works with the city and community stakeholders to help find funding for and accomplish projects in an effort to restore the San Clemente Pier to the best version of its historic self.

PierPride is still looking for sponsors to assist with several extra restroom amenities, such as a skylight with pigeon-proofing to ensure maximum natural light and light fixtures consistent with the Pier lighting to brighten the space, according to its website.

Sponsors will receive tickets to the “Light the Future of the Pier” event and recognition in the local press. A plaque will also be installed on the new Pier restrooms to celebrate PierPride’s 2019 sponsors.

So far, PierPride has acquired sponsors to install a drinking fountain and water bottle refill station. That item is sponsored by San Clemente resident Pat Blanford and her husband, Chuck Blanford, their son-in-law and daughter—John and Teri Lane—and grandchildren Spencer and Tyler Lane.

Other sponsors include Maureen Shea and Allen Ergo, who have proudly funded a new restroom skylight.

PierPride says there are still sponsorship opportunities available for the following items:

$10,000—Exterior Painting of the Facade

$10,000—Restroom Flooring

$ 5,000—Skylight

$ 5,000—Exterior Light Fixtures

WHAT’S NEXT: To contact or learn more about PierPride and its projects, visit pierpride.org.