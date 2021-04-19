Plans for Pier Concession Stand Renovations Overshadowed by Uncertain Future

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Zara Flores

In 1983, a storm hit the Southern California area, warping the iconic San Clemente Pier and taking with it the shop at the end of the 1,296-foot structure. Almost 40 years later, the Pier Bait & Tackle shop, also known as the snack shack, that stands in its place is facing a much-needed renovation and a possible change in management.

Rebecca Genszler, a San Clemente resident of more than 10 years, began working at the shack in 2017 under the management of Scott Shipley. When he moved away in 2019, Genszler took over as concessionaire, inheriting the lease and contract with the city.

However, a city council vote this Tuesday night, April 20, could allow the city to go in a variety of directions related to the management of its four concession stands, including the shack at the end of the pier, as well as the stands at T-Street, North Beach and the Richard T. Steed Memorial Park.

At the tackle shop at the pier, councilmembers will consider whether to renegotiate the terms of the current contract with Genszler, put out a new request for proposals (RFP) from prospective operators, or hand the reins over to the Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department.

The news that the council is taking these matters up for consideration came as a surprise to Genszler, who, the city acknowledged, has expressed interest in continuing to run the shop.

“I knew nothing of this going on … it was a shock,” Genszler said about receiving the city’s staff report. “If they think it’s easy to run that out there, it’s not.”

Under the current terms of the contract agreement, Genszler currently pays a base rent of $300 per month, or 6% of the gross sales from the stand, whichever is higher, the city explained in its report.

The city’s recommendation to the council is to initiate the RFP process, soliciting bids from potential operators interested in running the stand, while also raising the price of rent and increasing the operating hours.

On Monday, April 19, Samantha Wylie, the city’s recreation manager, referred San Clemente Times’ request for comment to interim City Manager Erik Sund. As of this posting, Sund’s office had not responded to the request.

In November 2020, the city outsourced an operational review of the four city-owned businesses to Profitable Food Facilities Worldwide in order to create a plan to optimize customer service and revenue.

The PFFW’s review of the snack shack reported that “the current operators have a good relationship with the city and have been happy with their operation,” giving Genszler a shred of hope as she said that she’s witnessed the commercialization of small businesses.

She said she believes it will affect the tight-knit community and the relationships that have been built with the community over the past few years.

There are several challenges the shack faces, she explained, such as attaining vendors, providing all the equipment needed to run the shack, the upkeep and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s only open on weekends now whereas before they were open five days a week and six during the peak summer months.

Talks of a change in management at the tackle shop come as the local nonprofit group PierPride Foundation looks to renovate the facility. Genszler said she hopes the project will provide a better atmosphere for her employees, the customers and the wildlife.

The nonprofit has been dedicated to the maintenance, restoration and protection of the iconic San Clemente Pier, and has worked with the city to fill the gaps and supplement costs needed for repairs.

To help pay for the foundation’s efforts in renovating the shack, PierPride members will host a virtual auction from May 19 through May 25 in the hopes of reaching their $75,000 fundraising goal.

In February 2020, the foundation conducted a survey of local residents to determine which renovations were the most important to them.

“This is the guiding line as to what we do, that’s one of the factors, as well as working with the city,” said PierPride President Eileen Kawas. “We like to understand what the community is really interested in as far as the projects that we undertake every year.”

The foundation and Geszler created a list of updates and renovations they hope to see such as added tables and seating areas, adding more trash and recycle bins, public art installations and more.

The foundation hopes to reach its fundraising goal by the end of the auction so that renovations can begin in the fall after the summer boom. Hopefully, Kawas said, the project will be be completed in 2022 but “it’s up to the city as to when they can handle” the renovations.

Pre-registration for the auction opens on May 5 and citizens will have a sneak peek at the items up for grabs, which include a stay at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, a private plane for two to Catalina Island or Big Bear, and pier jumps—a highly sought-after experience.

Kawas made it a point to state that these pier jumps are coordinated with the lifeguards and they are the only legal way of jumping off the pier.

“We’re looking forward to a lot of community participation,” said Kawas who is looking forward to the renovations for future generations to come.

Ultimately, Geszler hopes to stay as concessionaire of the snack shack, if not permanently then at least through the end of her contract, which she said, is up in 2023. However, she’s unsure if her current position as concessionaire coupled with her community relationships will be enough leverage for her to keep her contract with the city or if the city will want to take the reins once the shack is renovated

“I’m sure they would still be successful but it’s not an easy thing to do,” Geszler said of an outside company running the shack. “Building a rapport with the customers … yes, you have to make revenue, but out there, people like to stop, they like to talk, to come out and have a cup of coffee … that’s what San Clemente is all about.”

Related