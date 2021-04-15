Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run in North Beach

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

A man suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision in North Beach late Wednesday night, April 14, was arrested following a police search of the area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced the next day.

Police on Wednesday arrested Adam Horner, 38, of San Clemente on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, and he was taken to Orange County Jail for booking, OCSD said in a tweet on Thursday, April 15.

Horner allegedly struck Susan Fernandez, a 61-year-old San Clemente resident, while riding his motorcycle near the area of El Camino Real and Boca De La Playa at around 9:50 p.m., the department said.

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing the motorcyclist flee the scene after hitting the woman, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County Fire Authority, according to OCSD.

“A description of the motorcycle was provided, and deputies combed the area to attempt to locate the motorcyclist,” OCSD said in the tweet. “A motorcycle matching the description was located by patrol deputies in a nearby neighborhood approximately 30 minutes after the incident.”

OCSD Major Accident Reconstruction Team (MART) is continuing to investigate the hit-and-run, the department said.

