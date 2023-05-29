Authorities are investigating an altercation at the San Clemente Pier Bowl area that resulted in two U.S. Marines sustaining multiple injuries after reportedly being assaulted by several minors and young adults this past Friday night, May 26, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 9:50 p.m., deputies arrived on the scene, where there were many minors and the two Marines, both men, who were medically treated there and refused to be taken to a hospital, said Sgt. Mike Woodroof, an OCSD public information officer.

“That’s kind of where it’s at right now,” Woodroof said. “Investigations is pursuing it right now.”

The two men sustained minor injuries, such as an injury to the hand, scrapes to the knees and soreness to the abdomen, chest and head areas, according to Woodroof. The names of the victims could not be shared at this time, Woodroof said.

It’s unclear exactly how many minors were involved in the altercation, with authorities estimating that there could have been between 10 and 30, Woodroof said.

No one was taken into custody or arrested, said Woodroof, who also noted that it’s unclear what led to Friday night’s altercation.

A roughly minute-long video that’s been circulated on social media captured the brawl occurring along the sidewalk and stairway area of the Pier Bowl that leads visitors toward the train tracks and beach’s entrance.

At the start of the recording, one of the Marines is seen starting to walk up the steps and is being followed by a large group of people yelling. A seemingly young individual appears to take a swing to the back of the Marine’s head.

At that point, the Marine turns around and charges toward the young person, which leads to the melee as many others jump into the altercation, appearing to take swings at the Marine. The group is then recorded circling around the Marine, with some using racial slurs and curse words while encouraging others to punch and kick him.

As the person recording the incident gets closer to the center of the altercation, the Marine is seen laying on the ground next to the second victim, the fellow Marine, as the two continue to get kicked and punched by the group of reported minors.

The brawl appears to come to an end after two individuals, a man and a woman, step in, instructing the group to stop.

Woodroof on Monday morning, May 29, said he didn’t have the two individuals’ names who broke up the fight.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will continue investigating this matter until all individuals responsible are identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” OCSD said in a social media post.

Reiterating the department’s messaging, Woodroof said “Regardless of whether you’re a juvenile or adult you’re still responsible to the law.

“For those who violated the law in this incident, investigations is going to pursue who they are and at that point go from there,” he continued. “And if charges get pressed, they’ll get pressed.”

According to Woodroof, possible charges include assault with a deadly weapon—a felony—and assault and battery, a misdemeanor. Woodroof explained that when a person kicks someone in the head, their leg is considered a deadly weapon at that point.

In its social media post, OCSD said its deputies have increased patrol checks in and around the pier area “for the public’s continued safety.”

This is a developing story.