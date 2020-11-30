Police Searching for Man Suspected of Pointing Handgun at Child

Staff

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of pointing a handgun at a 10-year-old boy in San Clemente this past October.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department last week put out a call for help, asking members of the public to come forward with information about the incident that took place on Oct. 21 around 3:30 p.m. near Camino Celosia and Camino Silla.

According to OCSD, the child had been walking his dog “in an isolated greenbelt area when the suspect passed him. When the victim turned around, the suspect pointed a gun at the boy and chased him a short distance.”

The suspect, described as Hispanic man in his 30s, was reportedly seen by witnesses in the area “exhibiting strange behavior prior to the incident.” OCSD said the suspect is about 5’9” and has a stalky build with a mustache and spiky hair.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Sanders at 949.425.1844 or cysanders@ocsd.org, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.