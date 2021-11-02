Police Searching for Missing 60-Year-Old Man

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old man last seen at a San Clemente parking lot on Oct. 22.

According to OCSD, Scott Andrew Karsten was seen in the parking lot of the Walmart shopping center and adjacent gas station off Avenida Pico.

Karsten, described as a White man with brown and gray hair, and blue eyes, is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches and 210 pounds. His family reported him missing on Friday, Oct. 29.

“He is believed to be without a car, wallet or cell phone. Mr. Karsten is now considered a critical missing person,” OCSD said in an Instagram post.

Anyone with information regarding Karsten’s whereabouts since Oct. 22 is encouraged to contact OCSD at 714.647.7000 or 949.770.6011.

