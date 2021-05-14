Police Searching for Suspect in Attempted Robbery of Local Beauty Supply Store

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Shawn Raymundo

Police are looking to identify and locate an attempted robbery suspect who was seen brandishing a firearm at a local beauty supply store in the Plaza Pacifica shopping center on Avenida Pico on Friday, May 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 1:30 p.m., the male suspect entered the shop brandishing a handgun and was later seen leaving the business, Sgt. Todd Hylton said. Authorities, he added, determined that the suspect fled the scene.

#OCSDPIO At approximately 1:30 p.m. an attempted robbery occurred at a business in the 900 block of Avenida Pico. The suspect brandished a handgun and fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/dj9e7ZxtUE — OCSD – San Clemente (@OCSDSanClemente) May 14, 2021

There were no reports of injuries, and there was no loss to the business, a Sally Beauty shop, from the attempted robbery, according to Hylton.

As of Friday afternoon, Hylton said investigators on the scene were gathering details as to what occurred inside the store and why the suspect left. He was unable to provide a description of the individual.

According to Hylton, witnesses told authorities they had seen the individual inside of the nearby Wal-Mart prior to the attempted robbery at the beauty supply store.

This is a developing story.

