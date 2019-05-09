Potential Public Exposures to Measles Cases

By Cari Hachmann

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) has confirmed the second case of measles in 2019—an infant under the age of 1 who is too young to have been vaccinated and is now hospitalized. The infant was seen at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) emergency department while infectious during various hours from April 28-29 and May 1-2. The HCA is working with the facility to contact people who may have been exposed. Those at increased risk of infection are infants, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

Dr. Nichole Quick, interim county health officer, said health officials expect to see more cases in Orange County, and she encourages people to get the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

“Measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that causes fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes. It spreads very easily by air and by direct contact with an infected person, and is contagious from approximately four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appears,” Quick said.

For questions related to measles or information on potential exposure to these cases, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/measles or www.cdc.gov/measles or call the HCA Health Referral Line at 1.800.564.8448.