A new school will begin operations in San Clemente for the 2023-2024 academic year following a unanimous vote from the Planning Commission on Wednesday, June 7.

The Togethership Holistic Sports Academy is moving south to 1010 Calle Sombra in the Rancho San Clemente Business Park, after previously being based in Lake Forest in a shared-use facility with tenants like the volleyball club A4 Volley.

With the commission’s approval of a conditional use permit (CUP), The Togethership will move into an existing two-story, 26,950-square-foot building that will house up to 160 students and 12 staff members.

The first floor will contain an eighth-grade classroom, a student lounge and homework area, lockers, a basketball court, a training room, a weight training area and other amenities. An additional classroom for eighth graders will be on the second floor, as well as two more each for the sixth- and seventh-grade students, a teachers’ lounge, and more rooms.

Commission Chair Pro Tem Steven Camp and Commissioners Cameron Cosgrove and Barton Crandell were vocally supportive of the project and how it was presented.

Devin Quinn, founder of The Togethership, thanked the commission for the opportunity to speak to them, as it had taken 11 months to put his proposal in front of the group. He said the development was likely his proudest moment in the four years since he started the school.

“As this school started to get bigger, I knew quickly that San Clemente needed to be its home base,” said Quinn, a San Clemente resident and father of two young children. “I needed this to be in my backyard and in my hometown.”

He reminded the commission that his school’s objective wasn’t to form teams and compete against other schools, but to focus on cultivating individual athletic skills and character to develop good human beings.

“Nothing would make my life more complete than being able to open the business here in San Clemente,” Quinn said.

City planning staff determined the proposal met the qualifications for receiving a CUP, as schools are allowed in the area, the building would be close to Talega and Rancho San Clemente, and the school would not be detrimental to public health.

The city’s Transportation Engineering division also concurred with the project’s parking analysis that determined the project would not have “service level operational impacts” to surrounding parking and traffic.

While Cosgrove supported the ideas behind the project, he expressed concerns for the drop-off and pick-up system.

Quinn and Doug Ely, a principal at DSE Architecture, then spoke to Cosgrove’s comments.

There will be a staggered system, as eighth-grade students will be dropped off from 7:30-8 a.m., seventh graders from 8-8:30 a.m., and from 8:30-9 a.m. for sixth graders. Ely added that all students would be sent to their assigned classroom, training area, or other location by the time the next grade arrives.

Additionally, the school will use transport vans to pick up students from the San Juan Capistrano train station, the designated location for families coming north from San Diego County or northern Orange County.

Quinn mentioned that The Togethership has students living as far north as Hermosa Beach and as far south as Encinitas and Oceanside.

Jonathan Louie, the project’s traffic consultant from the KOA Corporation, said the parking and traffic study included conducting observations and analysis of drop-offs and pick-ups at the Lake Forest facility. It also determined the space in San Clemente would only allow for 10 cars to line up in the driveway before spilling out into the street.

For pick-ups especially, parents tend to arrive at least 30 minutes before school ends and up to 15 minutes after, resulting in many cars waiting in the lot.

“That’s why we propose that the parents park,” Louie said.

He added that drop-offs don’t concern him as much because students like to get out and go into school and parents want to leave as quickly as possible. Traffic assistants would be present at both times of the day to manage inbound and outbound cars, as well as parking, according to Louie.

The analysis determined that only 17 spaces would be necessary for drop-offs, and the maximum demand at pick-up would be 35 spaces, including parking for staff and vans. There are 47 available spaces at the property.

Cosgrove concluded that his own analysis matched with KOA’s work.

“I think the secret here is your flexibility to do the staggered starts, so kudos to you for doing that,” Cosgrove said, adding that he favored the school encouraging parents to carpool.

When it came time for the panel to speak, Commissioner Steven Camp praised the proposal’s “great planning.”

“I think we’re all excited about the project, but we’re here, mostly, to look at the planning and the location,” said Camp. “I think you guys have done a great job.”