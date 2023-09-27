A Site Plan Permit application recently filed with the city proposes to build a 200-megawatt battery energy storage system near the Talega community.

Arevon Energy has issued multiple progress reports on its plans, dubbed the Sandpiper Energy Storage Project, which looks to construct a facility with 84 inverters, 84 unit transformers and one main transformer that would link to San Diego Gas and Electric’s (SDG&E) Talega 138kV Substation via a 1.5-mile generation interconnect.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company develops solar and storage projects across North America to provide renewable energy to utilities and corporations. Its project would be built on a 14.9-acre plot of vacant land, currently deeded to the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA).

Adam Atamian, the city’s deputy community development director and city planner, confirmed the project’s existence within the city review process.

“We’re in the process of updating our Development Story Map to include this project, and that page will contain updates as they become available,” Atamian said in an email.

Arevon initially had a plan to have the facility fully operational by June 1 of this year, before the commercial operations date moved to March 15, 2025, according to presentations to the Western Electricity Coordinating Council.

John Meinecke, Arevon senior project manager, attributed the shifting timelines to the project’s still-early stage of development in a quote provided to San Clemente Times.

While the project is still making its way through the city’s application process, at least one Talega resident is deeply concerned with its potential impacts to the area.

Serge Jonnaert spoke before the San Clemente City Council on Sept. 14 to spread awareness of the potential project and express concerns about health, fire and insurance risks. Jonnaert asserted that he was acting as a resident and not as a representative of the Talega Maintenance Corporation, where he is vice president and a board member.

“At the end of the day, it all starts with awareness, right?” he told SC Times on Tuesday, Sept. 26. “This is what I do believe I accomplished with (showing) this presentation to the City Council, as well as presenting through social media what’s potentially on the horizon.”

According to Jonnaert, Talega officials first heard about the project in April 2023, as the TCA had inquired about receiving approval from the Talega Maintenance Corporation and Talega Associates, the area’s original developer.

The TCA later requested to present the project to the Talega board in May, but as Jonnaert further researched battery energy storage systems in the interim, he grew concerned about the number of other similar facilities that have caught fire.

Since 2011, there have been 65 energy storage failure events, according to a database operated by the Electric Power Research Institute. Four of those occurred in the United States since mid-June of this year.

The most recent event came on Sept. 18, when a battery storage unit caught fire at the Terra-Gen Energy Storage Facility in Valley Center—26 miles east of Carlsbad.

In addition to fire risks caused by thermal runaway from lithium-ion batteries, and health risks associated with toxic gases emitted by thermal runaway, Jonnaert mentioned that much of Talega already sits in or is near a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone, by CAL Fire standards.

“(Most of Talega) will now see its risk increased with a battery farm upwind from it,” he said. “It’s ludicrous that it’s even being considered.”

In his statement to SC Times, Meinecke expressed Arevon’s commitment “to being a good corporate neighbor.”

“We anticipate that a permitting decision will be made on this project by local leaders from the City of San Clemente,” said Meinecke. “Arevon is committed to being a good corporate neighbor, and we are talking to various local agencies and stakeholders about the benefits that the Sandpiper Energy Storage Project will bring to San Clemente.”

Meinecke was not immediately available Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, to provide comment specifically addressing the fire hazard concern.

Additional reservations about noise impacts and placing a facility in the middle of the Rancho Mission Viejo Ecological Reserve affected Talega’s decision to work with the TCA and Arevon, according to Jonnaert.

“Initially, we were going to have a meeting with them, and then basically, as a group, (we) decided it was just something that we wouldn’t be able to support anyway,” he said. “So, there was no point in having a meeting.”

After Jonnaert reached out to city officials and the Orange County Fire Authority to confirm both hadn’t received a formal request or proposal for the project, he believed that Talega was in the clear. However, he learned that the project was still alive once he did more research.

“This thing was definitely, ‘Well, we hear you, we’re just going to keep on moving forward until we’re told not to,’ ” Jonnaert said of the sentiment he perceived from the project’s stakeholders.

While on a flight back to California from North Carolina, he prepared his presentation to the council, as a way for him to preempt any public action from Arevon regarding a project he sees as tremendously risky.

While Talega officials haven’t formally communicated with residents regarding the Arevon development, Jonnaert shared his opinion that people will be ready to voice their sentiments on the project.

“If you look at the history of San Clemente, if people believe that this is wrong for the community, (then), yeah, absolutely, they’ll put up a fight,” he said.