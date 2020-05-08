Public Allowed to Use Tennis, Pickleball Courts with Restrictions

By Shawn Raymundo

San Clemente’s tennis and pickleball courts will reopen to the public with some restrictions beginning this weekend, the city announced Friday, May 8.

Starting Saturday, May 9, at 6 a.m. the courts will reopen for singles-play only and will first need to be reserved through the city’s Recreation Division to reduce crowding.

According to the city, reservations for court space can be made online, free of charge, at san-clemente.org/tennis. The reservations will be accepted up to two days in advance.

Tennis courts can be reserved for a minimum of one hour and a maximum of two hours per day. Reservations on pickleball courts will have a maximum of one hour per day, the city explained in a press release

“Walk-on play is permitted if courts have not been reserved,” the release states. “Players are encouraged to label their balls or use different colored balls to avoid sharing equipment when serving or clearing the court.”

The city’s guidelines also ask players not to loiter or wait on the courts, not to arrive any earlier than five minutes of their reservation, to bring their own water and to maintain a social distance of six feet.