As the San Clemente Historical Society finalizes its efforts to get the town’s 2073 time capsule filled with memorable items for future residents to marvel at, it’s inviting the community to gather next week at the Talega Swim & Athletic Club to view what’s been submitted.

On Monday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., people can see what’s going to be inside the time capsule, which is meant to capture the essence of San Clemente at this point in time. Participants have been encouraged to write letters for the capsule, telling stories of the town’s charm, highlighting iconic events and sharing advice for future generations.

Laurie Gooch of the Historical Society shared with San Clemente Times this week that some submissions already received include works from local renowned artists Rick Delanty, Tony Moore and Bev Thompson.

The “stars” of the 2073 Time Capsule Project, she gushed, have been the town’s third-grade students, who, she added, will be the future leaders of San Clemente in 50 years. Gooch said she’s picked up essays from two schools’ third-grade classes so far.

These items and many more will be on display for the public to check out at the athletic club in Talega, located at 100 Calle Altea, San Clemente.

According to Gooch, a ceremony to seal the time capsule will occur at a later date. The Historical Society, she said, is looking to work with the City of San Clemente on a proclamation to be affixed to the capsule before its potential placement at City Hall for the next 50 years.