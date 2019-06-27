Public Notice: City of San Clemente

ORDINANCE NOS. 1676 and 1677

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente, at its meeting of June 18, 2019, introduced the following ordinances:

Ordinance No. 1676 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 1674 FINDING THAT EXIGENT CIRCUMSTANCES RELATING TO IMMEDIATE THREATS TO THE PUBLIC HEALTH, SAFETY, AND WELFARE REQUIRE AMENDMENT TO ORDINANCE NO. 1673 RELATING TO ENFORCEMENT OF THE PROVISIONS OF SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 8.86 PROHIBITING CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED HEREIN.

Ordinance No. 1677 entitled AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE ADDING SECTION 8.86.050 TO THE SAN CLEMENTE MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO RULES FOR TRANSITIONAL CAMPS.

Full copies of the aforementioned Ordinances are available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, located at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California (949) 361-8301.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council of the City of San Clemente will consider adopting the aforementioned Ordinances at its meeting of August 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., which will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council