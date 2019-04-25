Public Notice: City of San Clemente May 8, 2019 Planning Commission

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

990 Avenida Vista Hermosa – Discretionary Sign Permit 18-215 – Vista Hermosa Esplanade (Target Center)

A request to modify an existing Master Sign Program for the Target retail center to include additional signage for the approved expansion of the retail center (Vista Hermosa Esplanade) located at 990 Avenida Vista Hermosa.

Staff recommends the project be found Categorically Exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15311 (Class 11, Accessory Structures) because the project involves the addition and alteration of on-site signs.

127 South El Camino Real – Special Activities Permit 19-079 – Live Bands at Ole’s Tavern

A request to allow up to 14 special events consisting of an indoor live band and amplified music during the 2019 calendar year at a local bar establishment. The site is located at 127 South El Camino Real in the Mixed Use 3.0 Zoning District and Architectural and Central Business Overlays (MU 3.0-A-CB).

Staff recommends the project be found categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1: Existing Facilities) because the project involves a negligible temporary expansion of an approved use.

940 Calle Amanecer K and L – Amendment to Conditional Use Permit 18-607/Minor Architectural Permit 19-109 – Drift Distillery Modifications

A request to consider an amendment to Conditional Use Permit 17-036 to expand a tasting room and increase seating for indoor and outdoor on-site consumption of a full range of alcohol, in conjunction with a new outdoor patio.

Staff recommends the project be found Categorically Exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Section 15303 (Class 3: New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) and 15311 (Class 11: Accessory Structures).

