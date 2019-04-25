Public Notice: City of San Clemente Muni. Code Amendment Regulation of Leaf Blowers

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

WILL CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING:

Municipal Code Amendment – Regulation of Leaf Blowers

Notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente will consider a City-initiated amendment to Title 8, Health and Safety, of the City of San Clemente Municipal Code. The proposed amendment add limits on hours of operation, require dust and debris to not be blown onto adjacent parcels, require leaf blowers have identifying information, and require leaf blowers to show they are certified to meet an industry noise standard.

The draft ordinance has been assessed in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”) and the State CEQA Guidelines (Cal. Code Regs., § 15000 et seq.). Staff recommends the project be found exempt from CEQA because the adoption of the proposed ordinance is not a project within the meaning of the term set forth in State CEQA Guidelines, Section 15378(a) and 15061(b). Staff further recommends that the project be alternatively and independently found categorically exempt from CEQA pursuant to State CEQA Guidelines Sections 15307 (Class 7): Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of Natural Resources and 15308 (Class 8): Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of the Environment.

The draft ordinance is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting Christopher Wright, Associate Planner II, in the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6193 or by email at wrightc@san-clemente.org If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the meeting described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the meeting.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said meeting will be held on May 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm at City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend or by written communica­tion to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the proposed code amendment.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council