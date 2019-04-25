Public Notice: City of San Clemente Weed Abatement Program 2019

City of San Clemente

City Clerk

Joanne M. Baade, City Clerk

Phone: (949) 361-8345 Fax: (949) 361-8309

BaadeJ@San-Clemente.org

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC

HEARING WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

Weed Abatement Program 2019

To consider all objections or protests, if any, to the proposed abatement of weeds, rubbish, refuse and dirt upon streets, sidewalks, parkways and private property within the City of San Clemente. Further information may be obtained by contacting the Code Compliance Division at (949) 366-4705.

If you challenge this matter in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the Public Hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the Public Hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said Public Hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on May 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing, or to submit written communication, to express their opinion for or against the program.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council