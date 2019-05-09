Public Notice: City of San Clemente

TO BE PUBLISHED: 5/9/19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PUBLIC HEARING

WILL BE HELD BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA,

RELATIVE TO THE FOLLOWING:

2316 South El Camino Real – Conditional Use Permit Amendment 18-659 – La Ventura Event Center Amendment

Notice is hereby given that the City of San Clemente shall have a public hearing to consider an amendment to Conditional Use Permit 13-249 to increase the permitted hours and occupancy of the event facility located at 2316 South El Camino Real.

Staff recommends that the City Council find and determine that the project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities) because the project involves the permitting and minor alteration of an existing approved use with negligible expansion of the use and no addition or alteration to the building.

This application is on file at the City of San Clemente Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, and is available for public inspection and comment by contacting Katie Crockett, Associate Planner, in the Community Development Department at (949) 361-6188. If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of San Clemente at, or prior to, the public hearing.

To allow staff adequate time to confirm software compatibility, individuals wishing to utilize electronic visual aids to supplement their oral presentations at the meeting, must submit the electronic files to the City Clerk by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Only compatible electronic formats will be permitted to be used on City audio/visual computer equipment. Staff makes no guarantee that such material will be compatible, but will use its best efforts to accommodate the request.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that said public hearing will be held at the meeting of the City Council on May 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Avenida Presidio, San Clemente, California. All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing or by written communica­tion to the City Council to express their opinion for or against the request.

JOANNE BAADE

City Clerk and Ex-Officio

Clerk of the Council