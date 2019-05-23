City of San Clemente: Notice Inviting Electronic Bids

NOTICE INVITING ELECTRONIC BIDS

VIA MONTEGO – VIA CASCADITA DRAIN IMPROVEMENTS

PROJECT NO. 13017

Bids shall be submitted electronically through the City’s electronic procurement system (PlanetBids) at: https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=28939

Bids must be received by no later than 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. All bids received after that time will be returned to the Bidder, as they will be deemed disqualified. Only electronic bids submitted through PlanetBids will be accepted. Bid tabulations will be available on PlanetBids immediately following the bid closing.

Bidders must complete line items information (PlanetBids Line Item Tab), and attach a paper Bid Form, completed in full and signed (PlanetBids Attachments Tab). In addition the Bidder shall attach Subcontractor(s) Listing, Experience Form, Bid Security, and all other documents required herein (PlanetBids Attachments Tab). The system will not accept a bid for which any required information is missing. Prior to the bid due date and time, all bidders shall submit the original Bid Security to:

Amir K. Ilkhanipour, PE

City of San Clemente

910 Calle Negocio

San Clemente, CA 92673

The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the plans, specifications and contract documents for the VIA MONTEGO – VIA CASCADITA STORM DRAIN IMPROVEMENTS, Project No. 13017, in the City of San Clemente, California.

Reference is hereby made to these Specifications for further particulars, and same are by such reference incorporated herein and made a part thereof, the same as though fully set forth hereunder.

Specifications and contract documents are posted in the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at:

https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=28939

All bidders must first register as a vendor on the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System website to participate in a bid or to be added to prospective bidders list.

The contract does call for monthly progress payments based upon the engineer’s estimate of the percentage of work completed. The City will retain 5% of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Government Code Section 14402 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to “substitution of securities.”

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations, in accordance with Section 1770 of the California State Labor Code and in accordance with the terms of he Southern California Master Labor Agreement, has heretofore established a prevailing rate of per diem wages to be paid in the construction of the above entitled work. The said wage rates are herein referred to and adopted in this Notice as though fully set forth herein, and said scale is made a part of this Notice by reference.

Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.1, no contractor or sub-contractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project submitted unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. Furthermore, all bidders and contractors are hereby notified that no contractor or sub-contractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations.

Pursuant to Labor Code Section 1771.4, all bidders are hereby notified that this project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations.

No bid will be accepted from a contractor who has not been licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division III of the Business and Professions Code, State of California. Bidder shall possess a Class “A”, California State Contracting License in good standing, and shall have successfully completed three projects of similar scope for public agencies valued at a minimum of $500,000 each.

The bidder, by submitting its electronic bid, agrees to and certifies under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of California, that the certification, forms and affidavits submitted as part of this bid are true and correct.

The City of San Clemente reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

To be published: May 23, 2019

and: May 30, 2019

___________________________

David T. Rebensdorf

Utilities Director

A NON-MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held to inspect the site and discuss the work to be done and the Contractor’s responsibilities. The City’s representatives will be available to address questions. The meeting will be held at 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, CA 92673 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m, to be followed with a site visit.