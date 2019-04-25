Public Notice: Notice Inviting Sealed Bids Water Reclamation Plant Electrical Systems

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

WATER RECLAMATION PLANT ELECTRICAL SYSTEM REPLACEMENTS

PHASE I PLANT MAIN DISTRIBUTION PANEL (PMD)

PROJECT NO. 16205

Sealed bids or proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 910 Calle Negocio, City of San Clemente, California, until 2 p.m. on Wednesday of May 8, 2019 and will be publicly opened and read on said day and time in the Conference Room A, 910 Calle Negocio, San Clemente, California 92673.

The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment, tools, labor and incidentals as required by the plans, specifications and contract documents for the WATER RECLAMATION PLANT ELECTRICAL SYSTEM REPLACEMENTS PHASE I PLANT MAIN DISTRIBUTION PANEL (PMD) PROJECT NO. 16205, in the City of San Clemente, California.

Reference is hereby made to these Specifications for further particulars, and some are by such reference incorporated herein and made a part thereof, the same as though fully set forth hereunder.

Specifications and contract documents are posted in the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System Vendor Portal website at www.san-clemente.org/vendorbids. All bidders must first register as a vendor on the City of San Clemente PlanetBids System website to participate in a bid or to be added to prospective bidders list.

No bid will be received unless it is made on a Bid form furnished by the City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by cash, certified or cashier’s check, or bidder’s bond, made payable to the City of San Clemente for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid, such guarantee to be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract.

The contract does call for monthly progress payments based on the engineer’s estimate of the percentage of work completed. The City will retain 5% of each progress payment as security for completion of the balance of the work. At the request and expense of the successful bidder, the City will pay amounts so retained upon compliance with the requirements of Government Code Section 14402 and the provisions of the contract documents pertaining to “substitution of securities.”

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations, in accordance with section 1770 of the California State Labor Code and in accordance with the terms of the Southern California Master Labor Agreement, has heretofore established a prevailing rate of per diem wages to be paid in the construction of the above entitled work. The said wage rates are herein referred to and adopted in this Notice as though fully set forth herein, and said scale is made a part of this Notice by reference.

Pursuant to Section 1773 of the Labor Code, the State prevailing wage rates for this project have been determined by the Director of the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and are set forth on the DIR website: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD but are not printed in the Specifications.

Pursuant to Labor Code section 1771.1, no contractor or subcontractor may be listed on a bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. Furthermore, Contractor is hereby notified that no contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations. By signing this Agreement Contractor certifies that Contractor, and all subcontractors, hold current and valid registrations with the Department of Industrial Relations.

Pursuant to Labor Code section 1771.4, Contractor is hereby notified that this project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all bids must be on the Bid Form provided, and the outside of the envelope must read as follows:

OFFICIAL BID – DO NOT OPEN

Project Name: WATER RECLAMATION PLANT ELECTRICAL SYSTEM REPLACEMENT PHASE I –PMD PROJECT NO. 16205

Bid Opening Date/Time: May 8, 2019 @ 2 pm.

No bid will be accepted from a contractor who has not been licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division III of the Business and Professions Code, State of California. Bidder shall possess a Class “A” California State Contracting License in good standing.

The City of San Clemente reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

To be published: ________________ To be Published: Thursday April 18 , 2019

And: Thursday April 25 , 2019 __________________________

David Rebensdorf

Utilities Director

City of San Clemente

A NON-MANDATORY pre-bid meeting will be held to inspect the sites and discuss the work to be done and the Contractor’s responsibilities. The City’s representatives will be available to address questions. The meeting will be held at the at the Water Reclamation Plant located at 380 Avenida Pico, Building N, San Clemente, CA 92672 on Wednesday, April 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.