Publisher’s Letter: Another First in a Year of Firsts

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Norb Garrett

This past year has been a year of firsts, so why not add Picket Fence Media’s first-ever OC Press Club awards to the mix? We found out this week that our outstanding editorial team had won two awards—a first place for “Best Election Coverage” and a second place for “Best News Photo.” Lillian Boyd, our Senior Editor/Dana Point Times City Editor, and Collin Breaux, our The Capistrano Dispatch City Editor, teamed up to cover the volatile San Juan Capistrano city council election race last November to earn the first-place award for “Best Election Coverage.” A link to that story can be found in the online version of this Publisher’s Letter.

Additionally, Boyd won a second-place award for her photo taken at a Black Lives Matter protest in Dana Point last summer.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at Salt Creek Beach on Friday, June 5, in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was in police custody at the time of his killing. Photo: Lillian Boyd

These awards, coupled with the 10 CNPA California Journalism Awards we won last month, underscore the critical role hyper-local community journalism produced by the San Clemente Times, Dana Point Times and The Capistrano Dispatch plays in keeping our communities informed, educated and engaged. I’m so incredibly proud of the seemingly tireless commitment to unbiased, apolitical, original journalism from our reporters and editors and by our entire team at Picket Fence Media.

Related