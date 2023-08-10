Norb Garrett

I’m thrilled to announce that as of Aug. 1, Picket Fence Media’s newspapers are now part of the Times Media Group.

After launching and running our hyper-local media group since 2006, we’ve reached a point where we felt it was important to join forces with an independent (non-corporate, non-private equity) publisher who shared our editorial values and principles.

We also wanted to find a person/company who could leverage their resources to help PFM’s publications grow while embracing new opportunities and adapting to changing and challenging market conditions.

TMG President Steve Strickbine is the perfect person with whom to trust “our baby.” He and his wife also started a local paper from scratch in Arizona, so he also “bleeds black ink” and shares my passion and belief in the critical role local community journalism plays in informing and celebrating our special communities of San Clemente, Dana Point and San Juan Capistrano.

I’ve gotten to know Steve well over the past eight months or so and have come to respect and like him very much.

My wife, Alyssa (who, as our general manager, has been keeping business cranking since its inception), and I are 100% committed to helping Steve and his team as they absorb Picket Fence Media and our amazing staff into his organization (which owns hyper-local newspapers and magazines in the greater Los Angeles area and Arizona).

We’re so incredibly proud of how each of our communities has embraced our papers and helped Picket Fence Media become one of the most well-regarded, award-winning media companies in California.

We have worked hard to inform and help make our communities stronger through our mantra of “Local News You Can Use.” I’ve been assured that the focus on quality, original, unbiased reporting will continue.

In closing, thank you for helping me realize my childhood dream. Thanks, especially, to our incredible team led by Lauralyn Loynes and Jasmine Smith, who have been with us since Day 1.

It hasn’t been easy, but it’s always been a blast. Here’s to a bright and hopeful future for Picket Fence Media and each of you.