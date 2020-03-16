Publisher’s Letter: You Can Count on Us

Norb Garrett

By Norb Garrett

Friends, as our community, the nation and the world react to the COVID-19 coronavirus, all of us here at the San Clemente Times, Dana Point Times and The Capistrano Dispatch want you to know that we’re 100% committed to keeping you informed and aware of how this virus impacts you and our community.

Challenging times such as these underscore the critical need for our community to come together and support each other, and it’s our responsibility to help keep the community educated and armed with the facts so that each and every one of us can manage through the crisis.

To aid in that effort, we’ve created some special features on our websites and newsletter platforms to help share information:

Coronavirus Tab on our websites

All three of our websites now feature a “Coronavirus” tab in the navigation bar. We will be aggregating all of the information there regarding closures, official directives and announcements, links to key CDC information, etc.

Daily Email “Breaking News” blasts

Sign up to our Breaking News email blast in order to receive news directly into your email.

Our entire team is committed to serving you and our community during this time of crisis. We’re working with our printer and distribution partner to maintain our regular printing schedules, and coordinating with our advertisers to support their efforts to keep their businesses going during the crisis.

I implore everyone to support our local businesses more than ever, as we need to rally together to ensure we emerge from this crisis intact.

We will overcome this virus, and life will eventually return to normal. Together, we can do this.