UPDATE: Railroad Administration Approves City’s Waiver to Reestablish Quiet Zones

By Shawn Raymundo

The sound of locomotives routinely sounding their horns through town will soon cease as San Clemente is slated to regain its quiet zones along the train tracks by April 26, the city announced Monday, April 5.

Starting at noon on April 26, the city will reactive its audible warning system used to alert pedestrians of approaching trains, eliminating the requirement that locomotives traveling through San Clemente blow their horns four times ahead of each crossing.

In a letter from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Safety Board on Friday, April 2, the city’s request to continue using its Pedestrian Audible Warning System (PAWS) in lieu of the routine train horns were granted for a three-year period.

“I am extremely pleased that San Clemente received the FRA’s approval to again operate the PAWS system,” Councilmember Chris Duncan said in a city press release. “City staff did an exceptional job ensuring a safe environment is in place within the City’s rail corridor, which the FRA required in order to grant our deserving residents a train horn waiver.”

The FRA’s approval, which comes four months after denying the city’s initial request over of a handful of compliance issues and resuming the train horns, includes the caveat that the city properly maintain the warning system, signage, emergency swing gates and fencing.

It also requires the city and Metrolink conduct periodic tests of the PAWS, ensuring that it meets the FRA’s safety conditions.

The city last year had petitioned the FRA to renew its original waiver establishing the quiet zones for another five years. However, based on the compliance issues found during inspections with federal officials last year, the agency denied the request in late November.

Since then, the city has been working to remedy the issue and meet the FRA’s compliance requirements, including the condition that the PAWS produce a minimum sound of 80 decibels. A recent inspection showed that each of the city’s seven PAWS exceeded that level.

“I know this was an issue that adversely impacted a number of residents, while the process of regaining the PAWS waiver was daunting,” Mayor Pro Tem Gene James said in the city’s release.

According to the city, it has already made some updates when it comes to maintenance, such as using a new computerized and asset management system, and also keeping comprehensive recording of all inspections and maintenance activities.

“I am proud to say that by putting safety first, the City of San Clemente has received approval from the FRA while addressing residents’ concerns,” James continued in the release. “I want the City to stay focused on our pedestrian train crossing from a safety perspective and look for additional ways to improve in the future.”

The FRA noted in its approval letter that during a 30-day comment period regarding the waiver request, it had received comments from more than 50 citizens expressing support of the city’s PAWS.

“All but one commenter had complained of the excessive train noise from locomotive horns and encouraged FRA to approve the waiver,” the FRA explained.

Adding that 95% of all railroad-related deaths in the U.S. are attributed to issues related to grade crossings and trespassing, the FRA emphasized that “Providing audible warnings of approaching trains is often necessary to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

