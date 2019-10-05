Rancho SC Business Park Looks to Sell Unused Land to Homeless Shelter

By Shawn Raymundo

A pair of parcels along Avenida Pico currently owned by the Rancho San Clemente Business Park Community Association could be sold to a nonprofit organization looking to develop an emergency homeless shelter on the land.

The Purchase and Sale Agreement the Association’s board and Emergency Shelter Coalition recently entered into comes with a guarantee that the nonprofit wouldn’t develop a homeless shelter within the main part of the Business Park.

In 2016, the city identified the Business Park as a section in its Emergency Shelter Overlay zone, which established the area where emergency shelters can operate within the city. The Overlay zone allows as many as 70 shelter beds for the homeless.

San Clemente Times has obtained a copy of a secret ballot the board sent to all members of the Business Park, recommending that they vote in favor of selling the properties totaling 10 acres to the Coalition for $19,500.

The two parcels, located on the north side of Pico, opposite Calle del Cerro, has an appraised value of $12,000—a low appraisal because of open space restrictions—according to the Board’s letter and secret ballot, which requires the members to cast their votes anonymously.

The letter goes on to state that the Business Park Association has spent an average of about $20,000 annually related to maintenance costs such as insurance, landscaping, security and watering.

“Conversely, there is no economic benefit from the Parcels,” the letter states. “Because they are located in an ‘open space’ zone, development on the Parcels may occur only in rare circumstances which in the Board’s opinion are very unlikely.”

The board notes in the letter that it’s unclear how Emergency Shelter Coalition intends to “circumvent the open space restrictions … but they are willing to assume that risk.”

According to the letter, the board has been trying to offload the land for several years. At one point, it offered the land to the city of San Clemente to develop a homeless shelter zone, but was unsuccessful.

“If this sale is not consummated, it may be unlikely that we could locate another purchase in the future, given the open space restrictions,” the letter also states.

The secret ballots were sent out Sept. 30 and are to be returned by Oct. 30. A two-thirds vote from the members is required to terminate the parcels from the Association.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

