Rare Society, the new two-story steakhouse on Avenida Del Mar, is the fifth restaurant of the same name opened by San Diego-based chef Brad Wise in as many years.

While a pristine example of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture on the outside—San Clemente’s beloved style—Rare Society’s interior invites visitors to step inside the double doors and have an experience unlike at the other establishments on the same street.

Black and gold can be found everywhere, from the wallpaper to the floors, on the chairs and as accents. Partnering with GTC Design, Wise wanted his restaurant to emulate what could be found in “retro steakhouses” on the Las Vegas Strip.

The San Clemente location at 226 Avenida Del Mar, however, stands out in that it’s the first two-story restaurant and it is decorated with “oceanic blue” accents, paying homage to the city’s identity as a beach town.

“The cool thing about this project, when we looked at it almost two years ago now, was (that) we love the neighborhood,” Wise said. “San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente have always been where my wife and my family come up and spend a day after coming from down south. The architectural Spanish vibe is something we really enjoyed.”

He added that there are pockets all around the restaurant where guests can find enjoyment, whether on the downstairs patio, at the bar, in the private room or upstairs, especially on the patio with a better view of the ocean.

“You can come back here four or five times and have a different experience each time, and that’s what’s unique about it,” said Wise.

The goal is to bridge the gap between high-end and casual, according to Wise. Rare Society accomplishes that by offering fare that parallels a classic steakhouse and playing contemporary music.

Wise added that visitors will notice the place has energy and is a little noisier than the atmosphere of an “ultra high-end” restaurant.

As a self-described person with simple tastes, Wise’s favorite dishes are the Caesar salad with fried anchovies and pecorino, the steamed clams with dry-aged chorizo, the boards, the prime bullseye ribeye, and the butter cake to finish.

His experiences with Santa Maria-style barbecue, as his wife is from California’s Central Coast, have greatly influenced how Rare Society cooks its steaks. Its brand is built around wood-fired steak, Wise said, which takes longer to cook, but is associated with Wise’s love for steaks cooked over wood or charcoal.

“Things are a little bit more challenging and harder for the cooks—(you) can’t always find wood-fire cooks,” he said. “You really have to teach them and give them an appreciation.”

That kind of effort can be found throughout the restaurant, as Wise calls Rare Society nearly a 24-hour operation even as it’s only open from 5 p.m. to closing, Wednesday through Monday.

Everyone there during the opening hours can consider it a good night if they leave by midnight or 12:30 a.m., as the restaurant receives reservations as late as 9:45 p.m. Then, the cleaners come in from 1-5 a.m., followed by all the prep cooks and the butcher, and others who arrive in the early afternoon to get ready for the next rush.

“There’s a tremendous amount of preparation that goes into making sure everything’s portioned and all of those things,” said Wise.

With each new iteration of Rare Society that he’s opened, there are lessons and mistakes he can learn from and put into the next shift or venture.

His staff often has meetings that cover where they went wrong and how they can better impact the guests. Those efforts to have continuity and set a good culture across all the locations have created a sense of pride in Wise.

“Our core values (are), you’ve got to respect one another, accountability is No. 1, and at the end of the day, you just need to be nice,” he said. “Those three things that we really harp on translate into the service, the food, and the quality.”

Acknowledging that he can’t please everyone, Wise added that the management does its best to train staff well and make sure they’re comfortable, rather than being overworked and facing other problems.

Rare Society means a lot to Wise, as it’s evolved into a significant portion of his brand and his restaurant group, Trust.

“It’s just an enjoyable place to be around, because it is such a classic dining experience,” Wise said.