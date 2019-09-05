Register Now for Open Skate Contest on Sept. 14

Staff

Calling all skaters! In an effort to promote local skaters of all ages and raise money for the Friends of San Clemente Beaches, Parks & Recreation Foundation, the 19th annual San Clemente Open Skate will be held on Saturday, Sept.14, at Ralphs Skate Court, located at 241 Avenida La Pata.

The contest typically draws nearly 500 spectators and more than 100 young athletes. Dave Duncan returns for another year as announcer of the contest, alongside judges Fabrizio Santos and Tyler Hendley. Early bird registration is $35 per competitor now through Sept. 13. The registration fee increases to $40 on Sept.14.

Pre-registration is accepted online at san-clemente.org, and onsite registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on the day of event. All contestants will receive a Lux Inks-sponsored contest T-shirt, a swag bag and an opportunity to win prizes in the Best Trick contest. All competitors must wear proper safety equipment, which includes helmet, elbow pads and knee pads.

Vendors, sponsors or event contributors may contact the city’s Recreation Department at recreation@san-clemente.org or visit sanclemente.org/scopen.

For more information regarding the skate contact, call 949.361.8264.