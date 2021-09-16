Registration Open for FAM Hunger Walk

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Local nonprofit Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) is encouraging people to register for a walk happening next month that will help the hungry and needy in the community.

The 34th annual Hunger Walk will be on Sunday, Oct. 17. The walk is 2.5 miles and starts at 2 p.m. from the San Clemente Community Center. It will end at the Pier Bowl with a party and live music by local band Jim Plays Dan.

Registration costs are $30 for adults, $10 for kids of high school age and younger, and $5 for pets on leashes. Children ages 3-and-under are free.

Visit fam.securesweet.com to register or for more information.

