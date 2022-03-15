Registration Opens for Summer Arts Programs at Casa Romantica

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Registration for Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens’ summer programs in music and dance opened on Tuesday, March 15.

Children can be registered for the weeklong Classical Music Workshop, the weeklong Music Academy, or the two-week Summer Dance Academy. All programs will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and they don’t require tuition fees.

Designed for those with little to no prior experience, the Classical Music Workshop is an introduction of the genre to children ages 8-12. It includes daily private lessons, group music-making, reading music, introduction to music theory, and music history.

The workshop starts July 11 and ends on July 15.

The more intensive Music Academy, for ages 12-17, challenges young musicians with conservatory-style learning and also includes daily private lessons, as well as ensemble practice, music theory, and lectures.

Alumni of the center’s previous Music Festival and Academy, or those who have at least three years of prior experience, can participate in this year’s session from July 18 to July 22.

The Summer Dance Academy, from July 25 to Aug. 5, will expand the education of dancers ages 12-16 in ballet, jazz, contemporary, and hip-hop. Activities include daily classes, choreography, lighting and costuming, and dance history.

At least two years of experience is required to participate.

