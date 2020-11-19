Rep. Levin Honors VFW Post and DAV Chapter Chaplain William E. Walker Senior

Staff

On Nov. 11, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA), of San Juan Capistrano, announced that in celebration of Veterans Day, North San Diego County resident Chaplain William E. Walker Senior is the November Constituent of the Month.

Chaplain Walker has dedicated his life after service to supporting veterans and their families, currently serving as Post Chaplain of Oceanside Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Memorial Post 10577 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Tri-Cities Chapter 95.

“This Veterans Day, I am honored to recognize Chaplain William E. Walker Senior, Post Chaplain of Oceanside Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Memorial Post 10577 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Tri-Cities Chapter 95, as my Constituent of the Month,” Levin said. “A true American patriot, after returning from serving in the United States Marine Corps (USMC) from 1976-1988, and receiving the Combat Action Ribbon for his service in Saigon, Vietnam, Comrade Walker worked at Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) for 15 years until his retirement.”

“Following his retirement and feeling that his service for this country wasn’t over, Chaplain Walker made himself a fierce ally and fighter for veterans throughout North County,” Levin said. “Dedicated to his convictions and supporting his fellow veterans, Chaplain Walker is especially known for visiting, calling, or helping wherever he can for VFW and DAV comrades who are in nursing homes, hospitals, rehab clinics, homebound, or in need of assistance. His commitment to the ministry and duties of Chaplain are beyond reproach, always there to lend a hand, offer spiritual guidance, and prayer.”

