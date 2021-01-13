Rep. Levin’s Veteran Legislation Officially Becomes Law

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Legislation introduced by Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA) allowing for more VA services for homeless veterans and strengthening the HUD-VA Supportive Housing program—among other provisions—has been signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020 also aims to improve the Transition Assistance Program for servicemembers returning to civilian life and includes legislation by Levin’s colleagues to increase VA oversight, a statement from Levin’s office said.

“I am proud to lead H.R. 7105 to provide much-needed relief for veterans during this pandemic, and strengthen their benefits in the years beyond,” Levin said. “I am deeply grateful for the partnership of Chairman Mark Takano and all of my colleagues who contributed to this legislation.”

Levin—who represents the 49th Congressional District, which includes Camp Pendleton and South Orange County—has often advocated for veterans while in office.

