Retail Roundup: What’s Open?

Compiled by staff

With retail shops now allowed to reopen with modifications and restrictions under the state’s Stage 2 reopening plan, San Clemente Times compiled a list of the area’s retailers that are open for delivery and pickup services.

Staff is asking for any other retail shops to reach out, letting us know you’re open so we can add to the list. Please contact City Editor Shawn Raymundo at sraymundo@picketfencemedia.com and Sports Editor Zach Cavanagh at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for inclusion. This information is subject to change during the pandemic.

Bungalow J

131 Avenida Del Mar, Suite B, 602.908.2015, http://catchsurf.com/pages/san-clemente-storebungalowj.com

Catch Surf

128 Avenida Del Mar, 949.218.1552, catchsurf.com/pages/san-clemente-store

Club Pilates

802 Avenida Talega, Suite 104, 949.388.8954, clubpilates.com

ERBA San Clemente

114 Avenida Del Mar, 949.492.2355, loveerba.com

Griffin Optometric

1001 Avenida Pico, Suite A, 949.940.0200, griffinoptometric.com

140 Avenida Del Mar, 949.492.1853, griffinoptometric.com

Hobie Surf Shop

167 Avenida Del Mar, 949.542.3355, hobiesurfshop.com

The San Clemente Store

101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, Suite 408, 949.441.7079, outletsatsanclemente.com/san-clemente-store

Stewart Surfboards

2102 South El Camino Real, 949.492.1085, stewartsurfboards.com

Three Dog Bakery

174 Avenida Del Mar, Suite B, 949.212.8034, threedogsc.com