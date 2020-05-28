Retail Roundup: What’s Open?

Compiled by staff
With retail shops now allowed to reopen with modifications and restrictions under the state’s Stage 2 reopening plan, San Clemente Times compiled a list of the area’s retailers that are open for delivery and pickup services.
Staff is asking for any other retail shops to reach out, letting us know you’re open so we can add to the list. Please contact City Editor Shawn Raymundo at sraymundo@picketfencemedia.com and Sports Editor Zach Cavanagh at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for inclusion. This information is subject to change during the pandemic.
Bungalow J
131 Avenida Del Mar, Suite B, 602.908.2015, http://catchsurf.com/pages/san-clemente-storebungalowj.com
Catch Surf
128 Avenida Del Mar, 949.218.1552, catchsurf.com/pages/san-clemente-store
Club Pilates
802 Avenida Talega, Suite 104, 949.388.8954, clubpilates.com
ERBA San Clemente
114 Avenida Del Mar, 949.492.2355, loveerba.com
Griffin Optometric
1001 Avenida Pico, Suite A, 949.940.0200, griffinoptometric.com
140 Avenida Del Mar, 949.492.1853, griffinoptometric.com
Hobie Surf Shop
167 Avenida Del Mar, 949.542.3355, hobiesurfshop.com
The San Clemente Store
101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, Suite 408, 949.441.7079, outletsatsanclemente.com/san-clemente-store
Stewart Surfboards
2102 South El Camino Real, 949.492.1085, stewartsurfboards.com
Three Dog Bakery
174 Avenida Del Mar, Suite B, 949.212.8034, threedogsc.com
comments (0)