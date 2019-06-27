Rick Divel Selected as City Patriarch

Staff

Rick Divel will fill the position of San Clemente City Patriarch, the San Clemente Historical Society announced after the city council approved the longtime resident at its meeting on June 18. Divel replaces Jack Lashbrook, who recently passed away, having served as Patriarch since 2013.

Patriarch and Matriarch are non-paid honorary positions selected by the Historical Society and confirmed by the city council. They represent the city’s link to its past through various appearances at local functions.

According to the Historical Society, the Divel family has been active in local businesses, charities and numerous civic organizations since the late 1920s. Divel’s aunt, Lois Divel, currently serves as San Clemente Matriarch, while his grandfather, whom he was named after, helped Ole Hanson found the city in 1928.

After college, Divel began a career as a professional golfer and ultimately started his own business in San Clemente, Divel Insurance.

Over the years, he has served local civic organizations such as the San Clemente Exchange Club and the San Clemente Men’s Golf Club. He is currently active with the Chamber of Commerce, the San Clemente Golf Commission, Casa Romantica and the S.C. Historical Society, among others.