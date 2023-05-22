The city of San Clemente lost a beloved community figure earlier this month, as Richard “Rod” Rodriguez, founder of Rod’s Tree Service, died in his home surrounded by family on May 3.

Rodriguez was 82 years old and would have turned 83 on May 5.

In addition to serving in the United States Marine Corps and in the San Clemente Police Department, Rodriguez started his tree trimming, planting and removal business in 1964. The company grew and eventually served as the city’s official tree contractor for decades.

Rodriguez also donated his time to various community events and organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area, Marine barbecues, and Kiwanis Club pancake breakfasts.

In February 2020, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce honored Rodriguez with its Outstanding Lifetime Achievement award for his longstanding dedication and service to the town.

Larry Rannals, a Chamber board member and longtime friend of Rodriguez, had recalled how Rodriguez joined the Chamber and quickly became known as the “I’ll volunteer for anything with the Chamber” guy.

His celebration of life will occur at 11 a.m. on June 9, at Doheny State Beach. The event will be open to the public.